Bearsden fish and chip shop marks 40th birthday with free takeaways in aid of cancer research

The Beatson Cancer Centre benefited as local people flocked to Romy’s & Family on Tuesday night.
In return for a choice of delicious take-away dishes on the menu, customers gave a donation to the vital and much loved charity.
The store posted on its Facebook site: “To celebrate our 40th anniversary – Free Food for the Day – all we ask is that you make a kind donation to Beatson Cancer Charity.”
One Beatson volunteer praised Romy’s on Facebook, posting: “Wow, I volunteer at the Beatson so thank you very much for supporting them In this way. Happy Birthday.”