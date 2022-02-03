Bearsden fish and chip shop marks 40th birthday with free takeaways in aid of cancer research

The Beatson Cancer Centre benefited as local people flocked to Romy’s & Family on Tuesday night.

In return for a choice of delicious take-away dishes on the menu, customers gave a donation to the vital and much loved charity.

The store posted on its Facebook site: “To celebrate our 40th anniversary – Free Food for the Day – all we ask is that you make a kind donation to Beatson Cancer Charity.”

Big smiles from staff of Romy's at Bearsden