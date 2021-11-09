Bearsden store granted permission for off-sales

Applicant Mohammed Ussain Siddique was given permission to establish a small off-sales section in the store at Spey Road in Bearsden, which is currently in the process of being refurbished.

This application received three objections from the public.

These included neighbouring resident Anwar Usmani who participated in the hearing to say he was concerned about increased disorder within the residential area.

However it was confirmed that Mr Siddique had a good track record in retail and that he would be installing CCTV to monitor the shop exterior in order to help prevent such problems.

After a period of deliberation the Licensing Board agreed to grant the application.

Structured Hospitality Group was permitted to set up a restaurant and bar at Unit 9A in Strathkelvin Retail Park in Bishopbriggs. This site was formerly a branch of the Frankie & Benny’s restaurant chain and the new restaurant will have a similarly family-friendly approach. Previous discussion with licensing officers resulted in an agreement that children would be required to leave the premises by 8pm.