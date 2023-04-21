Tenants are now settling in to their new council houses in Bellshill’s newest street which has 29 gleaming new builds in total.

Talbot family

The unveiling of Community Road marks the latest stage in North Lanarkshire Council’s new house building project which aims to deliver 5,000 new homes.

The new homes include 25 two, three and and four bedroom houses, three of which are designed for wheelchair users

The development also has modified flats and bungalows for wheelchair users

Marking the completion of the development was Housing Convener, Councillor Heather BrannanMcVey, who was joined Pamela Humphries, Laura Quinn, Robbie Mooney, Billy Hetherton and Tony Mallaghan from housing and new supply teams and Chris Murray from developer CCG

And new tenant, Patrick Talbot, welcomed the convener into his new family home.

Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, said: “It’s always pleasing to see the completion of our new build projects, from the initial sod cutting to our tenants moving in and making their new houses their new homes. It was great to meet the Talbot family today, visit them in their new home and hear first-hand their experience of moving into one of our new builds.

"I hope our tenants enjoy their new homes which are built for the future and will last for generations to come.”

CCG (Scotland) Managing Director, David Wylie, added: “Community Road is another great example of how North Lanarkshire Council and CCG are supporting communities across the region through housing-led regeneration.

"High in quality and energy performance thanks to our enhanced methods of build, the homes will deliver real, transformative change for the new residents and I am delighted to see that they have settled in so well.

"Our partnership with North Lanarkshire Council is very much ongoing and we look forward to bringing more developments to completion over the course of this year.”