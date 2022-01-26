Ryan Mathie

Many of our readers will recognise Ryan Mathie who is from Mossend and is a former pupil of Cardinal Newman High School. Ryan is also the great nephew of footballing legend Sir Matt Busby – but the 42-year-old has built his own stellar career after living in both London and the United States. He is now based on scenic Madeira where he runs High Performing Coach with a team of 35 people and is preparing for the release of his first book in May.

Although Ryan has also been featured in high end global business publications like Forbes he was particularly keen to speak to his own local paper! Single guy Ryan who is one of four brothers said: "There was something in my great-uncle’s blood which wanted to encourage people to do their best. I feel in our family, we were born into that and I think that is one of the reasons why I am doing this."

"We help coaches to help businesses build themselves up in a purpose-driven way using a five step process. I would say about 40 per cent of these businesses are in the UK with 30 per cent in Europe and the remaining 30 in North America.

"The work we do is as crucial to businesses as good wi-fi or running water.

"The only obstacles to success are the negative things we say to ourselves. Many high achievers are driven by fear. We teach people to look at things differently. Lots of people would spend say £20,000 on a car and buy gadgets but they wouldn't consider spending £4000 on training that can make all the difference.”

Ryan decided to make changes in his own life after a lightbulb moment during an incident with his then-girlfriend in the street in East London – in an argument that had been played out for the fourth weekend running as she expressed her frustration with Ryan’s attitude. Ryan said: “She told me “This is nothing to do with me” and after that I went home, cried for four hours and decided to change.

He helps others do the same now adding: “ I live in a wonderful place I find very calm. I love playing golf, pool and I meditate a lot. I’m happy.”