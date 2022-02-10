It is the first new store to be created in North Lanarkshire in a fresh-rollout of investment which has brought 40 new jobs to the town

The grand 8am opening was attended by North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue and other councillors.

The store has a 1,256m² sales area and hosts facilities such as an in-store bakery and customer toilets with a baby changing area. It also has solar panels on its roof and electric vehicle charging points.