It is the first new store to be created in North Lanarkshire in a fresh-rollout of investment which has brought 40 new jobs to the town
The grand 8am opening was attended by North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue and other councillors.
The store has a 1,256m² sales area and hosts facilities such as an in-store bakery and customer toilets with a baby changing area. It also has solar panels on its roof and electric vehicle charging points.
Drivers do not have far to go to make deliveries to the store as Lidl’s Regional Distribution Centre opened at Eurocental in 2019. The supermarket says it will donate surplus food to good causes through its Feed It Back scheme.