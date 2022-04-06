By Clare Grant

Wilson Developments (Scotland) sought approval for a mixture of terraced and semi-detached properties, as well as some flats, on a site at Reema Road Industrial Estate.

It is expected that these homes will be occupied by tenants of Clyde Valley Housing Association.

The planning committee unanimously agreed to the proposals but a Section 69 agreement concerning the provision of off-site play facilities will still need to be reached.

It was stressed to that a number of other conditions will also be imposed in line with recommendations from the council’s planning officers.

The site covers an area of approximately 1.6 Hectares and is was formerly part of the steelworks to the east and its associated railway access.

A total of 25 representations were received in connection with this application. including some from the owners of Mossend International Railfreight Terminal and the industrial area to the east as well as Councillors Jordan Linden and Angela Campbell, who both represented Bellshill, and Bairdsland View Estate Residents’ Association.

Issues raised by objectors concerned impact on privacy for nearby residents, effect on wildlife, increased traffic and disturbances from construction.

These points were addressed in a supportive statement from Porter Planning, working on behalf of the housing association which insisted that the land was a good fit for a development of this nature.

This cited such issues as the need for social housing, the unsuitability of the land, currently a derelict brownfield site, for other uses and measures which would be taken to prevent noise nuisance during construction.

It was stated that the plans had also been revised to address other issues that had come to light.