By Clare Grant

Post Office bosses have told this newspaper on Friday April 22 that there is a complication with the lease in the branch which expires on Saturday April 30, although it may not close then. It was stated that the postmaster was “having difficulty in extending the lease” and that he wished to resign.

Now mail bosses have had to look for a new premise within the town to “safeguard the service.” And they have now stated that they are proposing to re-locate the post office to Premier Bellshill Convenience Store in the town’s Hamilton Road.

It has been stressed that customers can use alternative facilities meantime when the branch closes – which are located at another sub-post office located within a convenience store, namely Nisa in North Road·

The move has now been open to a public consultation which our readers are being asked to contribute to either by post, text or via the telephone.

A Royal Mail spokesperson confirmed: “As the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use and with the postmaster’s wish to resign, we have had to identify an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services in the Bellshill area.

“A new operator has been appointed has been appointed subject to consultation. "We can confirm that Post Office services would be provided at three serving positions; one screened and two open serving positions.at a low-screened serving point at the retail counter.

“The proposed opening hours are the same as currently Monday to Friday: 8.30am – 5pm and Saturday: 8.30am – 4pm.

“Consultation on the proposed move will close on Friday, June 3 2022.

"Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 137855.