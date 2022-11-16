Bid to build student accommodation on vacant Glasgow site

An empty Glasgow site could soon be developed.

Glasgow property company, Ambassador Group has lodged a proposal of application notice with Glasgow City Council to develop student accommodation on a vacant site on Osborne Street.

Located on the corner of Osborne Street and Old Wynd, the proposals seek to create a contemporary development of 326 student apartments.

The site on Osborne Street.

In advance of the submission of a planning application, public consultations will be held in the new year, with drop in events being held on January 18 and February 8, from 2pm until 7pm in the ground floor reception area of Granite House, 31-33 Stockwell Street.

Visitors will be able to view the proposals and meet with the design team. Plans will also be available to view at www.novaosborne.co.uk from Monday, January 16.

Ahsan Afzal, Head of Development for Nova Living at Ambassador Group, said: “The desperate need for student accommodation in Glasgow has been widely reported and Osborne Street is a well-positioned student location, being a short walking distance from universities, main transport links and the city centre’s vibrant retail and nightlife scene.

