Bid to demolish 19th century Glasgow warehouse to build hotel

Plans to demolish a 19th century warehouse in Glasgow and build a hotel have been submitted.

Riverfront Property Limited is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to replace the existing 19th century warehouse on Oswald Street with a new hotel building.

The 11-storey hotel would be in the footprint of the current building

The current five-storey, unlisted building is within the Glasgow Central Conservation Area and was put on the Buildings at Risk register in 2013.

The warehouse which the developers want to demolish.

It was built in 1844 and altered in 1902, with another storey added, and was used as a warehouse until 1988, when it was turned into a health club.

It has been out of use since 2001 and is now in a poor condition.