Plans to turn a West End hotel into four apartments have been submitted.

MLB Properties want to convert the Kelvin Hotel at 14-15 Buckingham Terrace, just off Great Western Road, into flats.

The property has been used as a hotel since 2011, offering 28 bedrooms, and still runs as one.

If Glasgow planning officials give the proposal the green light, external alterations, formation of off street parking, and other changes would also be made.