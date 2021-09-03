The event which has been organised by the Department of Work and Pensions will feature an array of different employers from the Cumbernauld area who have one thing in common – they are all looking for staff.
They include Allied Healthcare, Costa Coffee, AFS Delivery, Stagecoach and eve the venue itself!
Another company mentioned has a special connection with the event as Stagecoach will be running shuttle buses from Cumbernauld out to the hotel.
Places at the event must be pre-booked via [email protected]