Biggest jobs fayre in two years is all set to take place in Castlecary later this month

A jobs fayre which is the biggest of its kind to be held in the area for two years will be taking place at the Castlecary House Hotel on Thursday, September 16.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:28 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:46 pm

The event which has been organised by the Department of Work and Pensions will feature an array of different employers from the Cumbernauld area who have one thing in common – they are all looking for staff.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They include Allied Healthcare, Costa Coffee, AFS Delivery, Stagecoach and eve the venue itself!

Another company mentioned has a special connection with the event as Stagecoach will be running shuttle buses from Cumbernauld out to the hotel.

Places at the event must be pre-booked via [email protected]