Bishopbriggs bike shop marks first year with charity event for cancer support

Bike shop ‘G64 Cycles’ is run by Katie and Ben Flockhart at Unit 2, Emerson Road,just a few minutes walk from the train station.
It has firmly established itself in the community, providing a hub where anyone can revive an old bike, recycle an old bike, service or repair a well used bike. The shop also has refurbished bikes for sale.
Family member Lesley Flockhart said: “We would like to continue our support for vital charities by holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Saturday, September 18 from 10am-1pm. We will have music, cake, fun and lots more.”