Bishopbriggs bike shop marks first year with charity event for cancer support

A family-run bike shop in Bishopbriggs is celebrating its first birthday with a special event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Liz Gallacher
Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:41 am
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:47 am
The G64 bike shop at Bishopbriggs

Bike shop ‘G64 Cycles’ is run by Katie and Ben Flockhart at Unit 2, Emerson Road,just a few minutes walk from the train station.

It has firmly established itself in the community, providing a hub where anyone can revive an old bike, recycle an old bike, service or repair a well used bike. The shop also has refurbished bikes for sale.

Family member Lesley Flockhart said: “We would like to continue our support for vital charities by holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Saturday, September 18 from 10am-1pm. We will have music, cake, fun and lots more.”