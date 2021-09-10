Bishopbriggs bike shop marks first year with charity event for cancer support

The G64 bike shop at Bishopbriggs

Bike shop ‘G64 Cycles’ is run by Katie and Ben Flockhart at Unit 2, Emerson Road,just a few minutes walk from the train station.

It has firmly established itself in the community, providing a hub where anyone can revive an old bike, recycle an old bike, service or repair a well used bike. The shop also has refurbished bikes for sale.