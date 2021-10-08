Bishopbriggs family cycle firm praised in Scottish Parliament for charity work

x

Established during the height of the pandemic, the business has supported a number of charities throughout East Dunbartonshire and beyond, providing preloved bicycles to those who would otherwise struggle to access them.

In the past year, they have donated bikes to good causes such as Women's Aid, YPeople, Bike for Good and D'ils on Wheels.

As part of their first birthday celebrations, G64 held a Macmillan Coffee Morning, supported by Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay and East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan.

The SNP politicians have praised the work of G64 cycles in both the Scottish Parliament and the House of Commons.

Ms Mackay said: “G64 Cycles are a shining light in Strathkelvin and Bearsden showing a template example of how well our community responds in the face of adversity.

"To not only establish a new business during a global pandemic but to ensure - at their core - they are family run, ethical and community focused is very heartening indeed.

“They have been at the forefront of providing cycles to families throughout my constituency who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to access them.

“Katie and the whole family are leading the way in ensuring the legacy of Covid-19 is one of resilience, community spirit and fortitude. I was delighted to highlight their one year anniversary in my motion to the Scottish Parliament and wish them every success for the future.”

Ms Callaghan added: “Katie and the whole team at G64 Cycles are incredibly inspiring and a complete credit to our area.

“Their ethos in giving to others who otherwise couldn’t afford it symbolises the community bond we have in East Dunbartonshire. It is absolutely right we highlight the great work they’re doing and I was pleased to note this in the House of Commons through my Early Day Motion.

“Deciding to celebrate their one year anniversary through raising money for Macmillan is just another example of their charitable, ethical approach to their work and I can’t wait to see them pedal their way from strength to strength.

Katie Flockhart, co-founder of G64 Cycles said: “It was great to have both Rona and Amy along to our one year celebrations. We’ve been striving to ensure that our business, in spite of the pandemic, provides a service at G64 Cycles cycling hub.

"For us as a family we wanted to make G64 Cycles more than just a business. We enjoy giving back to the community and those in need. This is something which I am extremely passionate about.

"That includes raising money for brilliant organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support who do vital work in supporting those with cancer and we’re delighted to assist them by continuing to donate £5 for every bike sold from G64 cycles.