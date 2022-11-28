A caring couple who own a business in Cumbernauld are honouring an annual Christmas tradition which sees them offer a luxury car wash in exchange for a toy for needy families on Sunday (December 4)

Blackbeard

Blackbeard's Detailing will be hosting their fourth annual Toy Drive in aid of Coatbridge Community Foodbank and are hoping they can help to give kids in need a good Christmas.

Last year, dozens of generous car owners queued around the block to drop off their gift in exchange for a car wash which has been arranged at 87 Deerdykes View in Westfield by Ross Campbell (37) and his wife Fiona (43) who live in Bargeddie.

The pair are calling for people to bring their motor along for the luxury hand wash worth up to £30 in exchange for an unwrapped toy. The goodies, which totalled up to around £3,000 worth of gifts last year, will be dropped off to the foodbank.

The pair who have a five-year-old son Max said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Toy Drive once again to support the great work of the foodbank and to give something back to the community.

“Times are very hard for many people out there just now. Every child deserves a present on Christmas Day, and we hope that these toys can help give some children a nice Christmas.

"We would kindly ask people to donate an unwrapped toy in lieu of payment. The toys should be left unwrapped so that the charity can see which age group it would suit best."

