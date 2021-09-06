A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were alerted at 8.10am on Saturday, September 4 to reports of a fire in the open at Lenziemill Industrial Estate, near Telford Place, Cumbernauld.“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a number of plastic pontoons within a scaffolding yard.“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”