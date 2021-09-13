They will be serving up tea, coffee and a plethora of home baking on Tuesday, September 21 from 10am to 2pm.
Those who are unable to attend are advised that the very same event is taking place on Friday, September 24 again from 10am to 2pm.
Staff stress that all safety precautions have been taken to allow this event to take place, in their quest to raise cash for the lifeline service the charity provides.
Billed as “the world’s biggest coffee morning” its official date is the Friday but events can take place at any time. Meanwhile anyone requiring help from the charity can contact 0808 808 00 00 in the first instance.