They will be serving up tea, coffee and a plethora of home baking on Tuesday, September 21 from 10am to 2pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who are unable to attend are advised that the very same event is taking place on Friday, September 24 again from 10am to 2pm.

Staff stress that all safety precautions have been taken to allow this event to take place, in their quest to raise cash for the lifeline service the charity provides.