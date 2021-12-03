The hub, outside Roadchef now offers rapid GRIDSERVE chargers which aim to help those aiming for a more environmentally-friendly drive.

And the motorway service station chain has aims to upgrade the service further still by planning to build charging hubs with ultra-rapid chargers up to 350kW – and has said it wants to achieve that goal “as quickly as possible.”

Mark Fox, CEO at Roadchef, said: “Roadchef is committed to playing a key role in a more sustainable future and our upgraded EV charging facilities are very much a step in the right direction. Over the last year there has been a huge upturn in EV ownership.