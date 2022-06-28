Braehead shopping centre: three new stores set to open soon

Three new stores are set to open at the Braehead shopping centre soon.

It comes after fashion and home furnishings retailer, Laura Ashley, opened a new section in Braehead’s NEXT Home store, selling a range of furniture and homeware products. The brand has taken over 2,500 sq ft of space and the offer is the first for any NEXT in Scotland.

Worldwide jewellery retailer Lovisa, meanwhile, is set to open in the summer in a 780 sq ft unit, selling its much-loved range of on-trend accessories.

The largest licensed sports retailer in North America, Lids, which sells fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, has signed on a c.1,000 sq ft space, as the brand pushes ahead on plans to increase its international presence. The store is set to open in this summer.

Suit Direct, a menswear retailer, has also signed on a c.3,500 sq ft store and will open its doors in July.

The above news follows a string of other positive leasing announcements over recent months, including the addition of a new H&M store, covering 17,000 sq ft, which opened in May, as well as the first Scotland site for womenswear brand, Vanilla, which opened a 2,500 sq ft space in April. The popular online retailer, which ships to 150 countries, launched its first ever bricks and mortar store in 2021. The centre’s food and beverage offering also continues to expand, with milkshake café Shakeaholic opening recently in a 200 sq ft unit.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “It is set to be a busy few weeks at the centre, with a great selection of brands opening their doors for the first time, providing our visitors with something new to enjoy.

“These signings will significantly bolster our overall offer and keep our retail line-up compelling – driving spend and continued post-pandemic recovery.