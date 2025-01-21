Broadcaster Jennifer applauds SP Energy Networks’ Winter Storm Shielders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning TV host and broadcaster, Jennifer Reoch, is applauding the storm heroes from SP Energy Networks who work around the clock to keep the lights on and customers safe during winter.

From cutting edge technology to engineers on the ground 24/7 and invaluable advice and support provided to customers, SP Energy Networks uses every resource available to keep the power flowing for its millions of customers across the UK – whatever the weather.

Jennifer has partnered with the leading electricity network operator to shine a light on the dedicated teams who make this happen.

Through her role as a breakfast radio presenter, Jennifer is well aware of the disruption changing weather conditions can cause across people’s daily lives, particularly if power supplies are affected.

She’s now seen first-hand how SP Energy Networks is committed to helping communities prepare for extreme weather and how the company responds when a storm hits.The recent Storm Darragh is a prime example of this. During the storm, SP Energy Networks took the equivalent of four months of calls within three days, with dozens and dozens of additional field team staff deployed to impacted areas to assist and support communities.

The customer services team also sent 210,000 SMS and voice alerts to customers to keep them fully updated both before and during the storm.

To highlight the way its teams go above and beyond to keep customers safe and the power flowing, Jennifer is fronting a series of videos with SP Energy Networks and its storm shielders to showcase the efforts they go to in the most challenging weather conditions.

Jennifer said: “It's safe to say we’re all aware of how challenging the weather can be throughout winter, but we don’t often appreciate the effort that goes in to keeping the electricity flowing and lights on 24/7 – especially when the bad weather hits.

“It’s been a pleasure to meet the SP Energy Networks teams who make a real difference for us all. From the people in the control rooms through to the engineers climbing poles come rain, wind, or shine to keep the power flowing, these storm shielders make a real effort to put customers front and centre every day.

“It’s also really inspiring to see how they look after the most vulnerable people in our communities by offering that little bit of extra support when it’s needed. I’d urge everyone to check out the SP Energy Networks website to make sure they’re fully prepared for whatever the weather throws at them this winter.”

Kendal Morris, Customer Service Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “Providing a safe and reliable power supply is a massive team effort all year round, but never more so than during winter. It’s great to have Jennifer on board to celebrate our storm shielders and showcase the fantastic work they do.“We use every resource at our disposal to make sure we’re there for our customers every minute of every day – responding rapidly to minimise any disruption and help them stay safe.

“Our customers can also help themselves prepare for adverse weather and potential power cuts by following our top tips and becoming a storm shielder themselves!” SP Energy Networks’ top tips for staying safe in the unlikely event of a power cut include: Ensure you store a battery-powered or wind-up torch in an easily accessible location so you can use it to check the fuse box and navigate around your home safely.

Power lines may fall because of stormy weather so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Always treat them as live, stay away and report them right away by calling 999.

Having your mobile phone charged means you can give SP Energy Networks a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. Please don’t assume we know if your power is out, so call us right away.

If your power does go out, your heating might not work, so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in.

Teams work around the clock to restore electricity as quickly as possible but customers who feel they need extra support may be eligible for the Priority Services Register. Visit the SP Energy Networks website or call 0330 10 10 167 for more information.

Make sure we have up-to-date contact details for you, so we can keep in touch with you as appropriate.