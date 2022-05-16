Buchanan Galleries shoppers can win new clothes worth £450

One lucky winner will receive their head-to-toe spring look, complete with beauty must-haves, footwear, and accessories from a huge range of brands including John Lewis and Partners, Mango, BareMinerals, Radley and Schuh.
To enter, guests simply need to complete the form on the Buchanan Galleries website.
The competition will close at midnight on June 30 and one winner will be contacted via email on July 1 to collect their prize from Buchanan Galleries.
Kathy Murdoch, centre manager at Buchanan Galleries, said: “Spring is well and truly upon us, and we’re excited to ditch the sweaters and jackets for our spring wardrobe.
“This competition is perfect for any fashionista looking for a quick outfit refresh ensuring their wardrobe stays on-trend this year.”
For more information about Buchanan Galleries and to enter the spring competition, visit: www.buchanangalleries.co.uk.