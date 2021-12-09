Business launches Christmas appeal to help Glasgow charities

A digital transformation agency has launched its 2021 Christmas appeal to raise funds for Glasgow charities.

Equator is aiming to raise more than £4000 for local Glasgow based charities including The Halliday Foundation, Homeless Project Scotland, Benview Early Years Centre, and Glasgow Spirit of Christmas.

The Glasgow headquartered company has been supporting local charities since 2019, giving back to the community where so many of its employees live and work and showing real care and compassion for local people who may be struggling, particularly at Christmas time.

The Christmas Appeal lasts until December 16, with the award-winning agency aiming to raise at least £2000 and will match funding donations up to £2000.

Previous appeals

Equator’s Christmas Appeal for 2020 raised £4000 for local charities including Benview Early Years Centre, Aberlour Children’s Charity, Glasgow City Mission, Kindness Homeless Street Team, G1 Homeless Support and Four Hills Care Home.

Company staff got their children involved in making mince pies and Christmas cards, which were sent to Glasgow care homes at a time when the elderly were not able to have visitors due to the pandemic. The company also hosted lunches for elderly people who needed company at Christmas and supplied gift bundles to 110 needy children in Glasgow, plus 20 sets of waterproofs, 10 sleeping bags, 36 toiletry sets, 208 packs of underwear, 30 packs of thermal socks and much more.

‘Delighted’

Lynsey Blackwood-McCreary, head of programme delivery at Equator said: “We’re delighted to be launching our Christmas Appeal once again. 2021 has been a challenging year for everyone, but we are determined to help make Christmas special for those in and around Glasgow who may be really struggling at this time of year.

“For anyone looking for a charity to support during the festive period please do consider a donation to our Christmas Appeal, which we will match fund.”

How to help

Online donations to the Appeal can be made on the Just Giving page .