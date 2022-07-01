Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre, which opened on the campus of Cumbernauld Academy last October did so without the eaterie that had been planned for the entrance area and theatregoers have faced a longer wait than has been anticipated.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, North Lanarkshire Council which will run the operation said that plans were on course to open but it has since been confirmed that this will not happen until the end of the month. The council cited “IT issues” surrounding procedures for cashless playments.