The theatre, which opened on the campus of Cumbernauld Academy last October did so without the eaterie that had been planned for the entrance area and theatregoers have faced a longer wait than has been anticipated.
Last month, North Lanarkshire Council which will run the operation said that plans were on course to open but it has since been confirmed that this will not happen until the end of the month. The council cited “IT issues” surrounding procedures for cashless playments.
The venue’s cinema was supposed to open in November but film fans had to wait until April before this was unveiled. However, this is now up and running with ‘Elvis’ currently screening.