The new premises will sit adjacent to Ascensos’s existing site in Airbles Road and completes the creation of the Motherwell headquarters campus.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos who recently opened an office in South Africa’s Cape Town has said that the company prizes the town and it was a natural choice for expansion.

He explained “Motherwell is where we first started Ascensos back in 2013 and since then we’ve expanded considerably and opened a range of offices around the world. Throughout this continued growth, our headquarters have always remained in Motherwell, so it feels really special to be in a position to grow our premises further with this additional space.

“The new site will create around 300 jobs and we’re delighted to boost the local economy in this way, particularly as so many are still feeling the negative economic impact of the pandemic.”

"This will create a variety of roles suitable for people of all ages and with varying degrees of experience, including those who are returning to the job market after a break, or looking to have a complete career change.

“We look forward to strengthening our commitment to Motherwell and the surrounding local area and continuing our story back where it all started for us.”

The move has been welcomed too by leader of North Lanarkshire Council Jim Logue who said: “This is fantastic news for Ascensos and for North Lanarkshire’s locally economy and further cements the firm’s base in its hometown headquarters of Motherwell.

"It’s wonderful to watch a local business accelerate its growth internationally and become a market leader in customer service.”