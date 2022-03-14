Call for rethink on telegraph poles

Openreach blamed an "administrative error"

This follows concerns voiced by constituents and local organisations in the villages about the siting of telegraph poles in inappropriate locations and where undergrounding could have been used.

The pair have learned that Openreach apparently failed to serve proper notice on East Dunbartonshire Council, meaning the council had no chance to comment on the siting of the poles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that reason they have made representations to the Openreach to reconsider the siting of poles that have been drawn to their attention and look again at undergrounding.

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Paul Ferretti said: “I have learned that Openreach made a crucial communication error when attempting to notify the council of their plans to put up new poles.

"This means that an important part of the scrutiny process was missed.

“Openreach's goals are of course to be welcomed and it is important that both Lennoxtown and Milton of Campsie have access to a high quality and fast broadband service.

"However, it is important now for Openreach to work with the council to reconsider undergrounding some parts of the network, particularly in areas where local concerns have been raised.”

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald MP said: “I know many residents are unhappy with the siting of some of the telegraph poles in the villages.

"Given the mistake that was made in not notifying the council of where these would be sited, it is imperative now that Openreach now engage with the council, and with local people and address these concerns.”

Openreach blamed an “administrative error” and is now seeking retrospective permissions.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “To support our local roll-out of ultrafast broadband, which has now reached almost 3,000 homes and businesses, we submitted permitted rights notifications in good faith.

"It’s become apparent those requests were not received, due to an administration error. As soon as we became aware of this, action was taken.

“We’re working closely with East Dunbartonshire Council to make sure the correct permissions are retrospectively put in place and to resolve any concerns or issues around the siting of individual poles as quickly as possible, so we can continue to meet local demand for broadband.“