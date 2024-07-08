Campaign launched to find next generation of housing leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wheatley Group is on the lookout for Scotland’s talented and ambitious university leavers to join its graduate scheme.

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group has launched its 2024 Ignite graduate programme.

Successful candidates will join the two-year programme and receive on-the-job training and development, opportunities for further study and qualifications, as well as mentoring support to help build a successful career in housing.

Trainees will work across Wheatley’s social housing and property subsidiaries, which includes Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South, Loretto Housing and Lowther Homes.

Since launching in 2019, Wheatley has recruited 67 graduates through its Ignite graduate scheme.

Joanne Laverty, Wheatley director of people services, said: “The Ignite graduate programme offers young people a fantastic opportunity to advance their careers in Scotland’s housing sector.

“Our graduates continue to drive the programme’s success, making significant and lasting contributions to our communities.

“We’re now searching for our next generation of graduates who will go on to become professionals in housing and business, helping make homes and lives better for our customers.”

Opportunities

Keira Lynch joined the programme in 2021 after studying social sciences at university. She is now a mobile housing officer and supports teams across Wheatley Homes Glasgow. Since joining, she has completed a post-grad in Housing Studies.

Keira, 27, said: “Ignite has been fantastic. The programme combines learning with hands-on experience in the role of a housing officer.

“Wheatley is constantly evolving, with new opportunities emerging all the time, ensuring you learn something new every day. If you're looking for a career that makes a difference, this is the place for you.”

Applicants have until 10am on 15 July 2024 to apply to join the programme.