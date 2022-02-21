Karen Stevenson

Karen Stevenson of Lairds Hill was last seen in the area of the Muirfield Centre walking in the direction of Fleming Road and Brown Road, around 2.55am.

And the set-up, which is the subject of not one but two public appeals, is one that that officers describe as “out of character” for Karen.

A description has now been issued of Karen in the hope that it might jog the memory of someone who might have encountered her on her way.

She is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with long brown hair.

And she is believed to be wearing a purple parker-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long sleeve t-shirt.

Karen is also thought to be wearing black leggings, and black ankle boots.

She also may be carrying a small pink handbag decorated with metal studs and with a chain strap.Sergeant Greig McKail said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Karen’s welfare as this is completely out of character.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be, please call us.“Likewise, if Karen sees or hears about this appeal I would ask her to get in touch so we know she is safe and well.”