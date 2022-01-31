Cannabis oil put the spark back into Alan's life after years of agonising pain

Alan Gordon says his life was changed when he started taking Nutrivive CBD oil to relieve chronic knee pain

That was until he started taking daily drops of cannabis oil from Kinning Park-based company, Nutrivive, which has taken away the agony and changed his life.

Alan (31) began feeling chronic pain in his knees when he was in his early 20s.

But doctors, chiropractors and physiotherapists he’d visit couldn’t diagnose the problem nor find a cure. Although Alan reckons his problems began because he’d spend hours every day kneeling on the ground working as an electrician on building sites.

Alan, from Glasgow, explained: “All the medical people could suggest was to take various painkillers like paracetamol and co-codamol tablets along with ibuprofen gel and Deep Heat to rub into my knees.

“Although the medication dulled the pain for a short time, the constant throbbing in both my knees would soon return.

“The pain was almost unbearable at the end of every working day, even though I started wearing knee pads when I was kneeling down.

“No matter what kind of pain relief I took, nothing completely took the pain away and sometimes I was suffering 24/7 depending on what I had been doing at work or playing sports.

“I used to be very active playing football, golf, going to the gym and practising Mixed Martial Arts, but eventually all that had to stop and when I went to the gym I could only work on my upper body. It was too painful to work my legs either on the weight machines or by running.

Alan’s partner suggested he try taking drops of CBD oil under his tongue as she’d heard of it helping people suffering chronic pain.

He said: “To be honest although I was a bit sceptical at first I was in so much pain I would have tried anything. I was at my wits end and the Nutrivive CBD oil was one last throw of the dice to try to stop the pain.

“I started taking two drops under my tongue every morning and night, and as the weeks went on the pain almost disappeared altogether.

“To check if it was the CBD oil that was making the difference, I decided to stop using CBD, but very quickly the pain came back and I couldn’t wait to start using it again.

“It’s changed my life, I’ve been able to stop taking pain killers as the agony in my knees has almost completely gone.

“Doing my job is a lot easier, I’m now back at the gym working on my leg strength again and I feel normal again after all these years.”

Nutrivive is by brothers, John and Harry McDonough.

The oil is legal, safe and non-addictive, as it doesn’t contain the THC compound that gives the ‘high’ associated with smoking cannabis.

John said: “We started Nutrivive to help others and show them the power of CBD. Some of our customers’ stories have been quite remarkable, but not uncommon.