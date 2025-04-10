Capcon announces the launch of Nifty19: The next generation of StockControls

Nifty19 is a cloud-based platform designed to transform stock control and inventory management.

Capcon, a longstanding provider of stocktaking and risk management services to the hospitality industry across Glasgow and further afield, has announced the official launch of Nifty19, the new name and evolved identity of its trusted stock control software, formerly known as StockControls.

The rebrand marks a key milestone for the business, reflecting its commitment to smarter, more agile solutions tailored specifically to the needs of hospitality operators.

Why Nifty19?

The new name speaks directly to the software’s purpose:

Nifty stands for the agility, efficiency, and precision at the heart of the platform.

19 signifies the year the software was originally launched – 2019 – when Capcon introduced its bespoke digital approach to stocktaking.

Capcon Managing Director, Marcus Jones, commented:

“Nifty19 keeps everything our clients rely on – from trusted data to robust reporting – and makes it even better. We’ve refined the experience to be faster, smarter, and more user-friendly. The new name aligns with the product’s purpose and performance.”

Lee Bowen, Chief Developer of Nifty19, added:

“We’ve worked closely with clients to shape the system around real operational needs. This rebrand is more than cosmetic, it reflects how the software has matured. Nifty19 is designed to be intuitive, flexible, and above all, practical for hospitality teams managing stock in fast-paced environments.”

What Does Nifty19 Offer?

Built for hotels, pubs, restaurants, bars, arenas, casinos, racecourses, and other hospitality venues, Nifty19 is a cloud-based platform designed to transform stock control and inventory management. Features include:

Real-Time Access : Cloud-based with live updates, so you can manage stock from any connected device.

: Cloud-based with live updates, so you can manage stock from any connected device. Simple Data Import : Seamless integration with existing purchase and EPoS systems.

: Seamless integration with existing purchase and EPoS systems. Multi-Location Control : Centralise operations across multiple sites with shared or site-specific data views.

: Centralise operations across multiple sites with shared or site-specific data views. Security and Oversight : User-level restrictions with full audit trails and activity logs.

: User-level restrictions with full audit trails and activity logs. Multilingual and Tax-Ready: Supporting a range of international configurations.

Designed by Experts, Trusted by Hospitality

Founded by Ken Dulieu, Capcon has been serving the UK hospitality sector since 1983, initially through stocktaking and investigative services. The company went public on the London Stock Exchange in 1994 and has built a reputation for reliable, adaptable services for blue-chip clients.

With the introduction of StockControls in 2019, Capcon brought its field experience into a digital platform. Now, with the rebrand to Nifty19, the team is making that platform smarter, more efficient, accessible, and easier to use across modern hospitality operations.