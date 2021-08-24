Care Inspectorate seeking to close Pollokshields care home

Rowandale Care Home © Copyright Alec MacKinnon and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

It has lodged an application with the sheriff court seeking to cancel the registration of Rowandale Nursing Home over “serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents”.

It is likely the case will be heard later this week and in the meantime Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership has sent in its own staff to care for the residents.

This comes after unannounced visits in July and August required a number of improvements to be made, but were not carried out.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home. However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.

“The Care Inspectorate visited this home unannounced in July and August and identified significant concerns. We issued a Letter of Serious Concern requiring safe and effective management, leadership, and oversight of the care home and improved working practices and care of people in the home.

"Further inspection and monitoring identified that none of the required improvements have been met and we identified further serious concerns.

“We have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration. This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.