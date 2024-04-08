Carluke Young Farmers celebrated their 80th anniversary in style

Carluke YFC

Celebrations included an 80th anniversary brunch at Carstairs Village Community Hall, with members of the CYFC and family enjoying a fun-filled day of eating, drinking, raffles and live entertainment to raise money for the charity. Organised by the CYFC committee, the occasion raised a total of £2,200, with a cheque from the day being presented at the club’s Annual General Meeting on March 12th.

Over the anniversary year, CYFC held a series of events with the aim of bringing past, present and future members together to fundraise for RSABI. Alongside the impressive fundraising at the brunch, the CYFC organised a Three Peaks Challenge. Battling the dreich and drizzly weather, the climbers secured an impressive £2,459 for their efforts, taking the total raised by the CYFC to £4,679.

Amy Douglas, Carluke Young Farmers Club Leader, said: “We had a series of great fundraising events and initiatives, which we wanted to organise in aid of RSABI due to the vital work they do in supporting those in the rural industry.”

Fiona Parkin, Carluke Young Farmers Club 80th Anniversary Secretary, said: “We had a wonderful time organising our fundraising events and want to thank everyone who donated.”