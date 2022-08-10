Castle near Milngavie used by Hollywood star on sale for £2m

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bardowie Castle Milngavie up for sale

Bardowie Castle is an ‘A’ listed building set amidst majestic grounds of seven acres including loch frontage of Bardowie Loch.

The iconic property has been modernised and comes with a private jetty and boathouse.

It is steeped in history with links to Rob Roy MacGregor and contains Scotland’s oldest original Stone Keep dating from the mid 16thcentury.

It was also the refuge of Hollywood actor Chris Pine, who rented the castle out for £20,000 a month during filming of a Netflix production about Robert the Bruce in which he had the starring role.

The sellers are Clyde Property, who describe it on their website as a “once in a generation opportunity” to purchase “this magnificent family home meticulously restored and refurbished both internally and externally and affords spectacular panoramic views across the expansive gardens and private jetty, to the loch itself.”

The grounds include extensive lawned areas, a tennis court and a walled garden.

A stone staircase leads to the great hall in the original castle keep, which was built in 1566. Additions were made to the building throughout the 17th and 18th centuries.

The Castle also has two self-contained, two bedroom apartments, both with interconnecting door to the main property.

The main house comprises reception hall, WC, drawing room, dining room, dining kitchen, garden room, snug, games room, utility, six bedrooms, all with en-suite and several dressing rooms.

Clyde Property says the West Wing could be utilised as a self-contained apartment comprising of a fully fitted gymnasium or potential double bedroom. There is a lounge open to kitchenette and a modern, refitted shower room.

Self-contained apartment – accessed via an entrance vestibule is the lounge open to dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms, both with en-suite and storage space.