Main Hall of The Wynd

Cumbernauld East SNP Councillor Tom Johnston has further pressed for a replacement lift inside The Wynd Community Hall in Cumbernauld Village but the council has failed to provide the reassurances he is seeking.

In a letter to officials, Cllr Johnston points out that the growing number of elderly and disabled residents depend on this key facility to gain access to the large main hall.

The Scottish SNP man said: “The elevator in The Wynd Hall was identified as beyond repair in November 2019. Replacement costs were estimated at £35,000 at that time.

"I have now asked for funding to be included in the council’s capital programme for 2022-23.

“I am concerned that a replacement has not been considered and that the next five-year capital programme appears to be our nearest opportunity.

"At this rate, it could take years before there is a replacement. Costs will be spiralling meantime.

“The Wynd will soon re-open to the public and there will be a demand for the elevator facility. An elevator will be crucial for many users.”

However, this was not the way the situation was viewed by NLC in regard to The Wynd after it emerged before going to press that it had concerns about the short-term suitability of the wider building.

A council spokesperson said: “We have given a clear commitment to return all community facilities back into operational use to support covid and community recovery.

"However, it’s also important to ensure that all properties are being well-used and are suitable for communities to use. A review of the entire estate needs to take place before any changes to the capital programme can be considered.