Chaophraya set on milestone fundraising drive for Glasgow charity to celebrate 20 years

Chaophraya, a staple in the Glasgow dining scene, is this month launching a fundraising drive as a celebration of its 20-year brand history and to give back to the community in Glasgow it holds dear.

In its biggest fundraising effort to date, the restaurant is set on raising a huge £20,000 for Glasgow’s Golden Generation.

Glasgow’s Golden Generation aims to improve the quality of life of older adults in Glasgow through a variety of support services including day care centres, clubs, community support, volunteering, befriending, digital inclusion and welfare services.

Staff at Glasgow’s Chaophraya will be hosting a series of exciting charity events to raise money, such as a sponsored zip slide across the River Clyde and even a "Granny Dash" where staff will race down Sauchiehall Street dressed as old ladies.

There will also be a Thai vs. Weegies Hot Wing Challenge as participants create and swap their own hot sauces, competing to see who can eat the most wings. The events will conclude with an on-site showcase featuring drinks and canapés, inviting local businesses to join in for £5 per ticket, all in support of the charity.

Jamie Stokes, General Manager at Chaophraya Glasgow, said: “We’re so excited to launch our fundraising effort in support of Glasgow’s Golden Generation, a charity which many of us in the team and in the city hold dear.

“We had the opportunity to work collaboratively alongside the team at the charity to decide on which fundraising tactics would be our best chance at maximum donations, which was a fun process, and we’d love for members of the public to support us as much as they can!”

The people of Glasgow will be able to keep up to date with Chaophraya’s fundraising efforts via our social channels where they can use and follow #ThaiForCharity to showcase all the events, dishes and the impact the charity and donations have. People are also encouraged to donate and keep up to date with the activity here: Supporting the Community | Glasgow Charity Partnership | 20 Years of Chaophraya | Thai Restaurant

Fiona Hird, CEO at Glasgow’s Golden Generation said: "We are thrilled and deeply grateful to Chaophraya in Glasgow for their generous offer to fundraise £20,000 for our charity in honour of its 20th anniversary. This support comes at a critical time when many charities, including ours, are struggling to meet increasing demands, and especially at a time when many older adults are struggling to weather unprecedented increases in the cost of living. These funds will be instrumental in sustaining and enhancing our day services for the coming year.

“On behalf of our team, volunteers, and the older adults we serve, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Chaophraya. Your support is a true testament to your community spirit and will bring hope to many in need."

As well as the team at Chaophraya Glasgow committing to their fundraising feats, the restaurant will also be adding a special dish to its menu, Salt and Pepper Singha Battered Fish & Chips, to raise money throughout Spring. For every dish purchased, £2 will be donated to Glasgow’s Golden Generation.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya’s Managing Director, said: "The people of Thailand are ever warm, hospitable and charitable, and so to celebrate our 20th year we wanted to emulate the inspiring culture of Thailand. Across all of our restaurants, we’re committed to raising over £100,000 as a group, our biggest fundraising drive to date.

“And what’s even more special is that each restaurant is supporting a charity local and dear to them – a real opportunity to give back to their communities. We’d love to encourage our diners and the people of Glasgow to get involved and donate as generously as they are able to, to support our efforts for Glasgow’s Golden Generation.”

This charity fundraising drive comes as part of a wider celebratory campaign from Chaophraya marking 20 years since it first opened its doors. For more information on Chaophraya’s 20th Anniversary celebrations head to https://chaophraya.co.uk/20th-anniversary