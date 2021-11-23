The answer is that the council will indeed fund the illuminations -a task which was left to Motherwell Football Club last year after it kindly stepped in to make the necessary arrangements.
Unlike last year, this year's budget has indeed earmarked funding for the lights.
And it has been confirmed that all eight of the authority's town centre will be lit up in direct contrast to last year.
Another sign that this year is a different situation to last is the fact that the Motherwell Theatre pantomime will also be performed onstage -and in fact, 'The Wizard of Oz' opened last Saturday to delighted crowds.
The pantomime -which is a huge moneyspinner with large parties and family groups will run until Tuesday, January 4. For more information contact the Box Office on 01698 403120.