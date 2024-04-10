​Cocaine supplier faces a jail term said the Sheriff

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Twenty six year old Jake Mulroy pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Ladhope Vale, Galashiels, on the night of April 7 last year.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Selkirk Sheriff Court police were on mobile patrol in the town centre around 10.05p.m. when they observed a black Audi vehicle. He explained that as they followed it, the car suddenly took off at speed along Currie Road and minutes later they signalled it to stop in Ladhope Vale.

Mr Rasheed said Mulroy was initially co-operative when requested to provide details of the registered keeper of the vehicle but when it was decided to search the car he suddenly became very "agitated."

He continued:"The accused told the officers they could not search the vehicle without a search warrant but it was explained to him a warrant was not required to search a vehicle."

During the search 22 bags of white powder was found.

The value of the cocaine recovered has been put at £880.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Mulroy:"There is no suggestion the drugs were for personal use. For that reason the court will be considering a jail sentence but we will see what the reports say."

Sentence was deferred until April 29 for the production of a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment