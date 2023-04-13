Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS
29 minutes ago Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if UK and Ireland bid successful
45 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
4 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’

Coffee is now being sold at Croy station after business goes for the treble

Coffee lovers are being catered to at Croy Station after the hub was chosen as the base for an idependent chain which already has premises in two other stations in North Lanarkshire.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

The Coffee Counter has opened a new unit at Croy station serving barista style drinks and home baked treats following its success at Drumgelloch and Coatbridge Sunnyside station.

Co-owner Daniel Cain said: “The Coffee Counter’s purpose is to deliver the best coffee experience to our customers and commuters.

"Despite being a relatively new business, I’m delighted with the progress we’ve made in a short space of time - we’re already thinking about the company’s future growth.

The business was attracted by the fact that the three stations combined have a footfall of more than 2.3 million per year.

Related topics:Coffee lovers