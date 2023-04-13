Coffee lovers are being catered to at Croy Station after the hub was chosen as the base for an idependent chain which already has premises in two other stations in North Lanarkshire.

The Coffee Counter has opened a new unit at Croy station serving barista style drinks and home baked treats following its success at Drumgelloch and Coatbridge Sunnyside station.

Co-owner Daniel Cain said: “The Coffee Counter’s purpose is to deliver the best coffee experience to our customers and commuters.

"Despite being a relatively new business, I’m delighted with the progress we’ve made in a short space of time - we’re already thinking about the company’s future growth.