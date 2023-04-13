The Coffee Counter has opened a new unit at Croy station serving barista style drinks and home baked treats following its success at Drumgelloch and Coatbridge Sunnyside station.
Co-owner Daniel Cain said: “The Coffee Counter’s purpose is to deliver the best coffee experience to our customers and commuters.
"Despite being a relatively new business, I’m delighted with the progress we’ve made in a short space of time - we’re already thinking about the company’s future growth.
The business was attracted by the fact that the three stations combined have a footfall of more than 2.3 million per year.