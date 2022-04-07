Bank urged to rethink Carluke closure

Local politicians met online with bank bosses to press for the Carluke branch to remain open.

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley, Clydesdale MSP Màiri McAllan and Councillor David Shearer (Clydesdale West) met with the bank to convey concerns raised by constituents.

Bank of Scotland is the last bank in Carluke; in recent years the branch has acted as a satellite for customers in rural communities across Clydesdale.

Concerns for vulnerable customers who may not be able to travel to Lanark or Wishaw were raised while disappointment was also conveyed over the lack of consultation prior to the announcement and the use of customer data during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the days since the decision, the feeling in Carluke has been captured by a petition started by Clydesdale MSP Màiri McAllan which has already received 700 signatures.

The bank was also asked to consider alternatives to closing the branch such as moving premises or introducing a mobile branch.

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley said: “I would again urge Bank of Scotland to reconsider its decision to close the Carluke branch as it is simply not good enough to have a town of this size left without a bank.

“Failing that, Bank of Scotland must consider alternatives to closure including the provision of a mobile branch to ensure there are still adequate banking services provided in the town.”

Clydesdale MSP Màiri McAllan said: “That no consultation by Bank of Scotland was carried out prior to this decision with the community – nor any alternatives to closure considered – is very disappointing.

“ As the 700 signatures to our petition demonstrated, the branch is a much-valued service within Carluke. Myself and my colleagues will continue to press the case to Bank of Scotland for a better outcome.”