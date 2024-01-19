Discover Lanark is asking over 300 businesses in the town to vote in favour of continuing its Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years.

At stake is an investment of over £900,000 into a broad programme of town improvements, events and projects, plus marketing and training support for businesses.

Since Discover Lanark launched in September 2019 over 20 projects have been delivered, including Jurassic Lanark, Lanark Winter Wonderland, Wallace House, Business Frontage Improvement Grants, High Street Closes Renovation, Discover Lanark Website and Social Media, Wellgate Light Ceiling, Great Days Out in Lanark Campaign, Christmas Marketing Campaigns, Hanging Baskets, Mini Christmas Trees, Outdoor Markets and much more.

Without a ‘yes’ vote, all of these initiatives will cease in 2024.

Jurassic Lanark has been a huge hit with families in the last three years. (Pics: Discover Lanark)

Discover Lanark is a not-for-profit company funded by the town’s businesses and organisations via the BID levy and managed by a board drawn from the business community, public and third sectors.

In addition to the BID levy, Discover Lanark has secured external funding of over £325,000 to invest back into Lanark projects in its first four years.

From consultation with levy paying businesses, Discover Lanark has developed a business plan for 2024-2029.

The main goals of the plan are increasing footfall and spend, marketing the town to locals and visitors, supporting businesses and creating a welcoming and safer environment.

Arrival signs have helped tourists navigate their way around the attractions.

The BID ballot takes place from mid-January until February 29. A positive outcome will allow Discover Lanark to continue its work for another five years.

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark Manager, said: “The BID ballot is very important for Lanark’s future. Only a ‘yes’ vote will enable us to continue delivering projects for the town and its business community.

“Without the BID, all our events and services will cease in August 2024.