Catalyst to help creatives in Clydesdale

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workshops are being staged to help people working in creative industries.

The aim of the new programme is to grow and enrich the local economy.

E3’s fully-funded Creative Catalyst will run over eight weeks – from May 10 to June 30 – with sessions held twice per week (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11am to 1pm) in a blend of face-to-face and online workshops.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative Catalyst is facilitated by the E3 project, delivered by social enterprise Elevator UK in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council as part of the UK Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which aims to support people and communities across the UK.

Designed by creatives for creatives, the programme has curated approaches from around the globe to provide a practical approach to plan, model and test attendees’ business ideas and develop new creative ventures.

Andrew Cameron, programme manager for Elevator UK and lead for the Creative Catalyst programme, said: “When they think of the creative industries, most people would think about visual arts, crafts, fashion and textiles and design, but there’s so much more than that; there’s also software, computer games, heritage and cultural education to name a few.

“Scotland’s creative industries comprise over 15,000 businesses and contribute more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy every year.

“If you’re involved in any of the creative industries, whether you’re starting a business or looking to start one, we’re here to support you through the process and in turn accelerate the growth of South Lanarkshire’s creative industries.

“We’ve broken down the myths of business to step you through what you need to do and how you need to do it – all without a dusty old business plan in sight.”

Defined by The Scottish Government, the creative industries sector is made up of 16 distinct groups: advertising, architecture, visual art, crafts, fashion and textiles, design, performing arts, music, photography, film and video, computer games, radio and TV, writing and publishing, heritage, software/electronic publishing and cultural education.