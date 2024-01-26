Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its steak and haggis pie secured a gold award and its Balmoral pie was awarded bronze at the prestigious ceremony in Cumbernauld.

Lesley Cameron, Scottish Bakers CEO, said: “Nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were entered by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers.

“Each and every entry was put to the test by 50 pie professionals who were looking for the ‘best of the best’.

Father and son Jamie and Jim Cairns were delighted to pick up their gold award from ceremony presenter Carol Smillie.

“Each of the annual winners who have now been announced should all be very proud.”

The winning products were all considered by the judges to be the best of the best when it came to taste, touch, appearance and smell across a wide range categories, from the iconic Scotch pie to apple pies.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out lovingly making pies from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, including Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many more.

Jim Cairns founded the butchers with his late dad Henry in 1984; his son Jamie joined the family firm 24 years ago. Last year, two of their pies received silver awards in the prestigious World Championships.