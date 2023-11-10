More than 450 people celebrated some of the most innovative agricultural businesses at the inaugural Scottish Agriculture Awards.

Held last Thursday, among the award winners was Lanark’s own Clyde Vet Group, which secured the Animal Health Provider of the Year Award.

It was nominated, along with Tinto Farm Vets in Carstairs and East of Scotland Farmers from Coupar Angus.

With a team of 17 over two sites, in Lanark and Stirling, and another event being staged that night, only three of the four farm vet clinical directors from Clyde Vet Group attended the awards ceremony – Neil Fox, Mike Denholm and Hamish Marsden – with fellow clinical director Charles Marwood unable to attend.

Clyde Vet Group won the Animal Health Provider of the Year Award at the inaugural Scottish Agriculture Awards.

However, the trio were quick to alert the rest of the team by text of their win – and are now planning a big night out for everyone to celebrate.

On behalf of the team, Neil said: “We were delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist and couldn’t believe it when our name was called.

“We thought we had a reasonable chance as we felt like we’d done quite well when the judging panel interviewed us but you never know with awards and what exactly they’re looking for.

“We were also in very good company – it was nice to see two Clydesdale firms in the running for the inaugural award.

“On the night we’d already agreed to attend an RHET event so only the three of us attended. It was a lovely surprise when our name was called and we immediately contacted the rest of the team to let them know.

“We were really excited to let them know how proud we were of them – we’ll be going out with the whole team soon to toast our success.”

Organised jointly by AgriScot, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland and The Scottish Farmer, Robert Neil, AgriScot chairman, congratulated all of the award finalists.

He said: “We are proud to be part of this collaboration to create these all-encompassing Scottish Agriculture Awards that give recognition across the breadth and depth of the agricultural industry.