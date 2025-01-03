Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend’s freezing temperatures could trigger a payout ❄️

The Cold Weather Payment scheme provides £25 to eligible households during cold periods

Payments apply to those on certain benefits, such as Pension Credit or Universal Credit

Forecasters predict heavy snow, freezing rain, and temperatures as low as -5°C across the UK this weekend

Cold Weather Payments may be activated in areas experiencing prolonged freezing conditions

As temperatures plummet across the UK, many are wondering if they will qualify for Cold Weather Payments to help offset the cost of heating their homes during these icy conditions.

The Cold Weather Payment is a government scheme designed to support vulnerable individuals during periods of extreme cold.

Forecasters have warned of severe winter weather this weekend, with temperatures dropping as low as -5°C in the early hours of Friday (3 January) in some areas.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued from 12pm on Saturday 4 January to 9am on Monday 6 January, covering most of England and Wales.

A separate warning for heavy snow has been issued for Scotland, lasting from midnight on Sunday 5 January until 12pm on Monday 6 January.

As such, the Cold Weather Payment scheme could become a vital lifeline for many households. But how do the payments work, and what needs to happen to trigger them?

How do Cold Weather Payments work?

Under the Cold Weather Payment scheme, eligible households receive a payment of £25 for every seven-day period during which the temperature is either recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below in their area for seven consecutive days.

The scheme runs annually from 1 November to 31 March, covering the coldest months of the year. The payments are made automatically to those who qualify, so there is no need to apply.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

To qualify for Cold Weather Payments, you must be receiving certain benefits or support, including:

Pension Credit: Either Guarantee Credit or Savings Credit.

Either Guarantee Credit or Savings Credit. Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance: With a disability or pensioner premium, or if you have a child under five.

With a disability or pensioner premium, or if you have a child under five. Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA): If you’re in a work-related activity group or support group, or if you have certain additional needs.

If you’re in a work-related activity group or support group, or if you have certain additional needs. Universal Credit: If you’re not employed or self-employed and meet additional criteria (e.g., having a health condition or a child under five).

If you’re not employed or self-employed and meet additional criteria (e.g., having a health condition or a child under five). Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI).

Payments are made directly into the bank account where you receive your benefits, usually within 14 working days of the qualifying period.

Will Cold Weather Payments be triggered this weekend?

Cold Weather Payments are triggered when the temperature in your local area is recorded at 0°C or below for seven consecutive days, or if the forecast predicts such conditions.

But whether payments will be triggered this weekend depends on the actual temperature data recorded by the UK’s network of weather stations.

Key areas to watch include Scotland, north-west England, and parts of Wales, where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for extended periods.

But it’s worth noting that a full seven consecutive days of freezing temperatures are required to qualify, so intermittent cold snaps may not be sufficient.

You can check if your area qualifies for a Cold Weather Payment by visiting the government’s dedicated Cold Weather Payment checker. Simply enter your postcode to see if the temperature threshold has been met in your area.

If you’re struggling with energy costs but don’t qualify for Cold Weather Payments, other options may be available, such as the Warm Home Discount or Winter Fuel Payment.

Many local councils and charities also provide support to those in need during the colder months.

What do you think about the Cold Weather Payment scheme? Have you ever received one, or are you concerned about how the current cold snap might affect you and your family? Share your thoughts or questions in the comments section.