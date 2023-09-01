Could you fill Santa's shoes or be one of his elves at Sandyholm this Christmas?

Okay, I know it’s only September so please don’t shoot the messenger but this is a Christmas plea which could land locals a job...so hopefully you’ll forgive me!

Dobbies Sandyholm is officially counting down to Christmas with its Santa and Elf recruitment drive.

The team is searching for enthusiastic helpers to sleigh ride from the North Pole and bring festive cheer to its line-up of great value seasonal events at the Sandyholm store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive helpers will be involved in welcoming children into Dobbies’ popular grotto experience, hosting Santa’s iconic breakfast and striking a pose with customers’ four-legged friends at Santa Paws.

Do you have what it takes to fill Santa's boots and make wishes come true this year?

Appointed seasonal team members will receive a full training programme to get them ready for a mid-November start date.

Sarah Murray, who leads on Dobbies’ festive line up, is looking for people with a passion for ensuring a magical experience for all family members.

She said: “My main aim is that our customers have the most cheerful Christmas possible and we’re looking for helpers to assist us in delivering the ultimate festive fun in our Sandyholm store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Santa’s boots are hard to fill, and we’re looking for people who have a passion for Christmas and are great with children and dogs. They’ll need to help us bring some magic from the North Pole to our Sandyholm store, so we’re looking for charismatic individuals worthy of Santa’s hat.”

Santa from Dobbies Stirling store, who has held the role for seven years, explained why he loves granting Christmas wishes, year on year.

He said: “Christmas is such a magical time and it’s been a delight to have flown with Rudolph all the way from the North Pole to make sure all families that choose to celebrate with us have a memorable festive season.”

Dobbies’ Grotto will be available in its Sandyholm store from November 25. Back by popular demand, the Quiet Grotto experience will also be available this year, taking place on December 8 for those with additional needs. Santa Paws sessions are taking place from December 2 and Santa’s Breakfast from November 25.