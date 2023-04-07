Dalquhandy Wind Farm near Coalburn is sixth to be sold to Greencoat UK

Renewable energy company BayWa r.e. has sold Dalquhandy Wind Farm to Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a leading renewable infrastructure fund managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP.

The transaction strengthens the ongoing partnership between BayWa r.e. and Greencoat UK Wind, making Dalquhandy the sixth wind farm the fund has bought from the firm since 2013.

The 42 MW wind farm consists of ten turbines and is located at the former open cast coal mine near Coalburn. Dalquhandy will produce enough green electricity to supply approximately 31,000 British households.

During construction phase, BayWa r.e. secured a network of footpaths on-site which will provide recreational opportunities for the nearby communities of Douglas and Coalburn.

The company will also provide technical asset management and services for Dalquhandy to ensure maximum performance of the wind farm. BayWa r.e. also provides asset management services for Greencoat’s 207 MW UK wind portfolio.

Christine McGregor, BayWa r.e. UK managing director, said: "We are pleased to have completed the sale of Dalquhandy wind farm to Greencoat UK Wind, a partner who shares our commitment to renewable energy.

"This transaction is another milestone for our success story as we continue to develop, construct and operate new solar and wind projects across the UK, contributing to the government’s targets of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

In October, BayWa r.e. signed a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement – one of the first of its kind in the UK – with BT Group for 80 per cent of the farm’s output.

Steve Packwood, Wind Projects EMEA regional director, said: “The sale of Dalquhandy, following other recent sales of projects in the UK, is testament to our valuable reputation for developing successful and high-quality renewable energy projects, making them attractive investment opportunities in the market.

"We are excited to see our well-established relationship with Greencoat continue with this deal.

"Such investments in clean energy infrastructure drive the development of new renewable projects.”

