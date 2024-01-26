Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public exhibition will be held on Thursday, February 8, from 3pm to 7pm at The Old School House, 70 Carlisle Road, Abington, ML12 6SD.

Members of the project team will attend to answer questions and gather feedback from the local community, until March 7, with a further event planned for later in the year.

The proposed development would consist of up to 24 wind turbines (180MW), solar PV panels and a battery storage facility, all of which would play a part in Scotland’s green transition.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the proposed M74 West energy park, mapped out here.

The site sits either side of the M74 motorway, northwest of Abington Services. The project would deliver a generous community benefit fund in line with Scottish Government best practice.

Renewco will be seeking feedback from the community on funding priorities, the administration of the fund, and ideas on specific projects to ensure the community benefit fund meets the needs of the local community.

The M74 West project is being brought forward by M74 West Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewco Power Ltd – a Glasgow-based renewable energy developer focused on developing wind, solar and energy storage projects across Europe and the USA. The team at Renewco have developed wind, solar and battery storage projects in the UK and internationally.

Maeve Fryday, Renewco Power senior onshore wind developer, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward proposals for the M74 West Renewable Energy Park. As Scotland makes vital progress towards green energy targets, projects such as this one will play a large part in facilitating the transition to Net Zero.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to come along to the public consultation event on February 8 to learn more about the development and speak to the project team. We also welcome feedback online via our website – www.renewcopower.com/projects/pages/m74-west-renewable-energy-park.