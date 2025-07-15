The UK’s water supplies are under serious pressure as drought spreads 💧

The West and East Midlands have been officially declared in drought

Water companies may introduce more hosepipe bans if rainfall remains low

Millions of households in England are already facing water restrictions

Breaking a hosepipe ban can result in fines up to £1,000

Certain exemptions apply for medical, commercial, and essential water use

The West and East Midlands have officially been declared in drought following a meeting of the National Drought Group (NDG) on Tuesday (15 July) morning.

According to the Environment Agency, conditions have worsened significantly since the group last met on June 5.

Without substantial rainfall in the coming weeks, some water companies may be forced to introduce further drought measures — including temporary use bans (TUBs), more commonly known as hosepipe bans.

Millions of households are already facing water restrictions, with a hosepipe ban implemented in Yorkshire in the face of reservoir storage at only 53.8%.

And embattled utility Thames Water has announced a ban which will begin next Tuesday (22 July) for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.

Millions more across the UK are being urged to use water wisely and follow any local restrictions, as prolonged dry weather continues to put pressure on the nation’s water supply.

But what are the rules around hosepipe bans, and how much can you be fined if you break the rules? Here is everything you need to know.

What does a hosepipe ban mean?

A temporary use ban (TUB) prohibits using a hosepipe connected to mains water for non-essential outdoor activities such as watering gardens or lawns, washing cars, windows, patios or driveways, and filling swimming or paddling pools, hot tubs, fountains or ponds.

You can still use a watering can or buckets, and you may use rainwater, greywater, or private borehole water through hoses.

Is anybody exempt from hosepipe bans?

There are a number of exemptions under which a hosepipe may still be used, even during a regional ban.

For instance, businesses and commercial users may use a hosepipe for essential operations, such as cleaning equipment or vehicles as a service.

Priority Services customers (such as those with medical requirements or disabilities), Blue Badge holders, and WaterSure tariff users may have exemptions for essential water uses, including pools for medical or religious reasons.

Food crops at home or private allotments may be watered with a hose if a watering can would be unreasonable to use, while nlaid turf or planted areas can be watered via hose for around 14–28 days post planting by a business contractor, depending on specific company policy.

Public health, safety and essential maintenance (e.g. keeping a navigable pond oxygenated, washing vessels under specific conditions) are also permissible.

What is the penalty for violating a hosepipe ban?

Violating a hosepipe ban is a criminal offence under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, successor to the Water Industry Act 1991.

Enforcement usually starts with a warning letter from your water company if a breach is reported, typically to issue a reminder before issuing a fine.

They don’t send enforcement officers to check every garden — most enforcement is based on community reports or repeated violations.

Repeat or serious breaches can lead to fines without prosecution in court. Anyone found using a hosepipe during a ban may be fined up to £1,000.

