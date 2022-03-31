Lanark hub will help businesses thrive

Lanark E3 hub opened earlier this month and the van is now out and about touring local communities too.

The brand new E3 hubs, based in Lanark and Blantyre, aim to provide free support, specialist training and business guidance across the local authority area.

The E3 project (Elevator Entrepreneurial Ecosystem) is delivered by social enterprise Elevator UK and supported by South Lanarkshire Council thanks to the UK Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which aims to support people and communities across the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sam Easton, South Lanarkshire E3 project manager, said: “The E3 team have worked hard to bring the Lanark and Blantyre hubs to life in the local communities where they can best serve local people, whether they have their own business, have an idea for a business or haven’t even considered it.”

Since opening their doors at the beginning of March, hub staff have been busy with face-to-face and virtual appointments, providing guidance to start-ups and helping existing businesses grow and develop in the area.

Open all week for appointments, each hub also offers facilities including free Wi-fi, desk space and communal laptops to be used by local businesses.

Pauline Elliott, the council’s head of planning and economic Development, said: “I would encourage anyone who has either recently started, or is thinking about starting, their own business to get in touch with the hubs. They are there to help and will be able to offer support and advice.”

The E3 team also have their own electric van which can bring the hub services to local and rural communities.

Dr Easton added: “Our electric van will make our services even more accessible to rural South Lanarkshire and we hope to engage, inspire and support those we meet along the way.

“Our key goal is to help as many South Lanarkshire people and businesses as we can during this pilot project, and we work closely with the council to direct our efforts where they are most needed.

“We have already had such a warm welcome from the communities.”