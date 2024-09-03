4 . Domelipa - 75.3 million

Dominik Lipa, better known by her stage name Domelipa, is a Mexican singer who looks set to take over the music world soon. She has over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, despite only having two songs, but it is on TikTok that she started out - and yes her name is a reference to Dua Lipa, who she has credited as a big influence. Her handle is @domelipa. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images | Hector Vivas/Getty Images Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images