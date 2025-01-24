NatWest banks closing: major UK bank to close 53 banking branches by June 2025 - full list of branch closures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- NatWest plans to close 53 more branches between April and June 2025
- The bank has shut 1,431 branches since 2015, including 48 last year
- The closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services
- Concerns have been raised for customers in rural areas or those reliant on local branches
One of the UK’s largest banks, serving over 19 million customers, has announced plans to shut 53 more branches.
The closures - which will take place between April and June - will add to the ever growing tally of NatWest Group closures.
Since January 2015, NatWest Group - which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank - has closed 1,431 branches, according to Which?. This includes 48 closures last year and 20 in 2023.
The full list of NatWest branches closing is as follows:
- Accrington – June 5
- Alfreton – June 2
- Beverley – June 25
- Bishop Auckland – April 29
- Blackburn, Audley, Copy Nook – May 12
- Bridlington – June 11
- Cannock – May 12
- Cleveleys – April 28
- Derby, Allenton – May 13
- Dewsbury – April 28
- Ellesmere Port – June 4
- Failsworth, Hollinwood, Oldham Road – May 7
- Farnworth – May 15
- Garstang – June 26
- Goole – May 14
- Keighley – June 16
- Leeds, Chapel Allerton, Harrogate Road – April 30
- Leeds, Cross Gates – June 10
- Leek – June 16
- Leyland, Golden Hill, Chapel Brow – May 15
- Liverpool, Walton Vale – May 14
- Long Eaton – May 29
- Louth – May 28
- Manchester – June 11
- Mansfield – June 26
- Market Drayton – to be confirmed
- Mexborough – June 3
- Middleton – April 30
- Morley – May 8
- Nantwich – June 19
- Newark-on-Trent – June 17
- Newcastle upon Tyne, West Denton – May 1
- Nottingham, Sherwood, Hucknall Road – May 21
- Nottingham, West Bridgford – June 24
- Rawtenstall – May 29
- Rochdale – June 10
- Salford, Trafford Park, Third Avenue – May 20
- Sheffield, Ecclesall Road – May 7
- St Annes On Sea – June 24
- Stafford – June 25
- Stockport, Hazel Grove – June 19
- Stockport, Heaton Moor – June 3
- Stockton-on-Tees – June 4
- Stoke-on-Trent, Longton – June 5
- Urmston – May 13
- Uttoxeter – June 2
- Wallasey – May 21
- Washington – June 17
- Widnes – May 8
- Willerby – April 29
- Wilmslow – May 20
- Windermere – May 1
- Worksop – June 18
The bank said the decision is part of a broader strategy to prioritise digital banking services. But many individuals, including older or disabled customers and small business owners, depend on local branches.
Rural areas, in particular, often face challenges with poor broadband or mobile signal, making online banking difficult to access.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.
This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.
What do you think about NatWest’s decision to close more branches? Will this impact you or your community? Share your thoughts, experiences and suggestions in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.