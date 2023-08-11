£2.5 million project to protect Lanark from flooding has been completed

Scottish Water has completed its £2.5 million project to help drain the rain and protect the centre of Lanark from internal and external sewer flooding during extreme weather events.

A huge 13 metre deep storm water storage tank has been built beneath the town’s Wellgate car park and the local sewer network upgraded.

During extreme weather events, excess water will be stored there before being pumped back into the sewer once water levels in the network have fallen.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager in the west, said: “I am delighted we have been able to deliver this much-needed project for Lanark.

“Sewer flooding when it happens is distressing and inconvenient and that is why we are investing many millions of pounds in similar schemes across Scotland.

“The extra sewer capacity this new infrastructure brings will help us meet the challenges we face from the impact of climate change. Draining the rain more effectively will help avoid flooding.

“The community – especially local businesses – have been exceptionally patient and understanding for which we are very grateful.”

During construction of the storm tank, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was given the opportunity to carry out a live rescue exercise on the site, recovering an ‘injured person’ from the bottom of the tank.